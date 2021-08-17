Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Politics with Michelle Grattan: Anthony Albanese says Afghans in Australia should be given permanent residency

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Graphic pictures of mayhem confront the world as desperate Afghans attempt to flee their country, after the Taliban’s seizure of Kabul.

Australia’s moral responsibly to evacuate people who assisted the Australian Defence Force, and may now face Taliban retribution, has become an important part of our exit from this lost war.

The government is mounting a rescue mission for some of these people, as well as for Australians still in the country. But speaking on the podcast, Anthony Albanese describes the government’s effort as “the latest example of too little, too late”.


© The Conversation -


