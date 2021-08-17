The role of 're-storying' in addressing over-incarceration of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples
By Thalia Anthony, Professor of Law, University of Technology Sydney
Andreea Lachsz, PhD Candidate, University of Technology Sydney
Nerita Waight, Chief Executive Officer - Victorian Aboriginal Legal Service, Indigenous Knowledge
Opportunities to give voice to Aboriginal people in prison have the potential to address the growing impacts of racism in the justice system in Australia.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, August 17, 2021