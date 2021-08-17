Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The role of 're-storying' in addressing over-incarceration of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples

By Thalia Anthony, Professor of Law, University of Technology Sydney
Andreea Lachsz, PhD Candidate, University of Technology Sydney
Nerita Waight, Chief Executive Officer - Victorian Aboriginal Legal Service, Indigenous Knowledge
Share this article
Opportunities to give voice to Aboriginal people in prison have the potential to address the growing impacts of racism in the justice system in Australia.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Freud, Nietzsche, Paglia, Fanon: our expert guide to the books of The White Lotus
~ Teachers use many teaching approaches to impart knowledge. Pitting one against another harms education
~ The more video streaming services we get, the more we'll turn to piracy
~ Déjà vu as bauxite company pollutes an iconic Jamaican river, yet again
~ Supporting witnesses: First step towards ending impunity for war crimes in Bosnia and Herzegovina
~ The PR disaster around Prince Andrew has taken a legal twist — what does this mean for the Duke of York?
~ Australia is at risk of taking the wrong tack at the Glasgow climate talks, and slamming China is only part of it
~ Afghan refugees can no longer wait — Australia must offer permanent protection now
~ Afghans' lives and livelihoods upended even more as US occupation ends
~ There's no end to the damage humans can wreak on the climate. This is how bad it's likely to get
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter