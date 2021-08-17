Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The more video streaming services we get, the more we'll turn to piracy

By Paul Crosby, Lecturer, Department of Economics, Macquarie University
Jordi McKenzie, Associate Professor, Department of Economics, Macquarie University
With the launch of the Paramount+, Australian consumers of video streaming are arguably drowning in choice.

We now have more than a dozen “subscription video on demand” services to choose from, with many dozens more options available worldwide to anyone with a VPN to get around geoblocks.

But all this competition isn’t actually making things…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


