Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Schools can reopen safely – an epidemiologist describes what works and what's not worth the effort

By Brandon Guthrie, Assistant Professor of Global Health and Epidemiology, University of Washington
Vaccinations, masks and some distancing – along with low community transmission – can help protect students in classrooms and cafeterias.


© The Conversation -


