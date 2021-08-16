Tolerance.ca
Canadian election 2021: Risk-averse charities, civil society groups must show up

By John D. Cameron, Associate Professor, Department of International Development Studies, Dalhousie University
Charities and non-profit organzations must make their voices heard this election. At the same time, Elections Canada and the CRA should reassure them their involvement is encouraged.


© The Conversation -


