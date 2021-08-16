Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

As Afghanistan falls, what does it mean for the Middle East?

By Tony Walker, Vice-chancellor's fellow, La Trobe University
Every corner of the Middle East and North Africa will be touched in some way by the failure of American authority in Afghanistan.


