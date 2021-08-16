Tolerance.ca
The COVID-19 crisis in western NSW Aboriginal communities is a nightmare realised

By Bhiamie Williamson, Research Associate & PhD Candidate, Australian National University
The afternoon of August 11 was rather exciting in my community - the tiny, remote Aboriginal township of Goodooga in north-western NSW. After months of waiting, our COVID-19 vaccination clinic was planned for the next day.

Then the news came through of a positive case in Walgett, and the vaccine clinic was cancelled. In the midst of an unrelenting COVID-19 outbreak in NSW, other Aboriginal communities like Goodooga are facing uncertain times ahead.

A clearly defined vulnerable community


From the start of the pandemic, Aboriginal people were


