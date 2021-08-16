Tolerance.ca
Why Clive Palmer's lockdown ads can be rejected by newspapers on ethical grounds

By Denis Muller, Senior Research Fellow, Centre for Advancing Journalism, The University of Melbourne
Palmer’s anti-lockdown ads were not breaching any laws, so the decision about whether to run them become a purely ethical one. In the end, Nine has made the right decision.


