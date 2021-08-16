Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How hackers can use message mirroring apps to see all your SMS texts — and bypass 2FA security

By Syed Wajid Ali Shah, Research Fellow, Centre for Cyber Security Research and Innovation, Deakin University
Jongkil Jay Jeong, CyberCRC Research Fellow, Centre for Cyber Security Research and Innovation (CSRI), Deakin University
Robin Doss, Research Director, Centre for Cyber Security Research and Innovation, Deakin University
Share this article
Despite its known vulnerabilities, SMS-based 2FA is used as a security measure by several major organisations, including the Big 4 banks.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ 'Don't leave the esky in the sun': how to get cold vaccines to hot, remote Australia
~ Why Clive Palmer's lockdown ads can be rejected by newspapers on ethical grounds
~ Sexism, big hair, contact books: The Newsreader gets a lot right about 80s TV journalism but the times were not so diverse
~ We studied how to reduce airborne COVID spread in hospitals. Here's what we learnt
~ Bangladesh: 86 Victims of Enforced Disappearance Still Missing
~ Covid-19 Surge in Myanmar’s Prisons
~ The COVID-19 crisis in western NSW Aboriginal communities is a nightmare realised
~ How Joe Biden failed the people of Afghanistan — and tarnished US credibility around the world
~ In Kabul's 'Saigon moment', Australia faces the shame of repeating its mistakes exiting the Vietnam war
~ Who's Liberal? What's Labor? New bill to give established parties control of their names is full of holes
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter