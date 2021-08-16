Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Human Rights Observatory

We studied how to reduce airborne COVID spread in hospitals. Here's what we learnt

By Kirsty Buising, Professor, The Peter Doherty Institute for Infection and Immunity
Caroline Marshall, Associate Professor, Infectious Diseases, The University of Melbourne
Forbes McGain, Associate Professor, The University of Melbourne
Jason Monty, Professor and Head of Department, Fluid Mechanics Group, Mechanical Engineering, The University of Melbourne
Louis Irving, Associate Professor of Physiology, The University of Melbourne
Marion Kainer, Adjunct Assistant Professor, Health Policy, Vanderbilt University
Robyn Schofield, Associate Professor and Associate Dean (Environment and Sustainability), The University of Melbourne
We found two small air cleaners in a single hospital room could clear 99% of potentially infectious COVID aerosols within 5.5 minutes.


