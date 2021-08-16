Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Bangladesh: 86 Victims of Enforced Disappearance Still Missing

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image © Private (Geneva) – United Nations human rights experts should lead an independent international investigation into enforced disappearances by security forces in Bangladesh, Human Rights Watch said in a new report released today. Senior UN officials, donors, and trade partners should step up measures to hold senior members of Bangladesh security forces accountable, stop enforced disappearances, and prevent future abuses. August 16, 2021 “Where No Sun Can Enter” A Decade of Enforced Disappearances in Bangladesh Download the full report in English…


© Human Rights Watch -


