Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Eleven years after its last devastating earthquake, an even stronger one hits Haiti

By Janine Mendes-Franco
Not only was this earthquake more intense than 2010's, it was also closer to the surface, and was followed by several substantial aftershocks, prompting a tsunami alert in the region.


© Global Voices -


