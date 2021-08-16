Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Covid-19 Surge in Myanmar’s Prisons

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Relatives wait in front of Insein prison for the release of people detained since the February 1 military coup, June 30, 2021. © 2021 Santosh Krl / SOPA Images/Sipa via AP Images Myanmar’s Covid-19 crisis is spiraling out of control, as the coronavirus spreads among the most marginalized populations, including those in the country’s prisons. The escalation of politically motivated arrests since the February 1 military coup has corresponded with a surge in infections in the country’s overcrowded and unsanitary prisons, where access to health care is poor. Over 600…


