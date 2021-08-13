Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Cuba urged to free reporters under house arrest or jailed since a wave of protests a month ago

By stagiaire-ameriques
NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) calls on the Cuban authorities to release the ten reporters currently under house arrest or in prison as a result of the crackdown on journalists during an unprecedented wave of anti-government protests throughout the island in July. The authorities must also drop all proceedings against these journalists, RSF says.The victims include Camila Acosta, the Spanish daily ABC’s correspondent, who was arrested as she left her Havana home on 12 July to accompany her father to get a PCR test


Read complete article

© Reporters without borders -


