Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How a simple crystal could help pave the way to full-scale quantum computing

By Jarryd Pla, Senior Lecturer in Quantum Engineering, UNSW
Andrew Dzurak, Scientia Professor in Quantum Engineering, UNSW
So far researchers have only been able to control a handful of qubits — the basic units of information in a quantum computer. A new approach could help them control millions at a time.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


