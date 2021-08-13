Tolerance.ca
The disturbing history of how conservatorships were used to exploit, swindle Native Americans

By Andrea Seielstad, Professor of Law, University of Dayton
The discovery of oil and gas made members of the Osage Nation among the richest people in the world. But it also made them targets for exploitation.


