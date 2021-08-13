Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Blue hydrogen – what is it, and should it replace natural gas?

By Tom Baxter, Honorary Senior Lecturer in Chemical Engineering, University of Aberdeen
Hydrogen fuel derived from natural gas may be worse for the climate than the fossil fuel even with carbon capture and storage.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


