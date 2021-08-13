Women make fewer political donations and risk being ignored by elected officials
By Kira Sanbonmatsu, Professor of Political Science and Senior Scholar, Center for American Women and Politics, Eagleton Institute of Politics, Rutgers University
Claire Gothreau, Research Associate at the Center for American Women and Politics, Rutgers University
Men give more money than women to candidates in high-level statewide elections. Money can equal political influence, so that may lead candidates to be less interested in women’s issues once elected.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Friday, August 13, 2021