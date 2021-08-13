Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Congo Promotes Ex-Rebel Leader to Top Position

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Militiamen of the armed group URDPC/CODECO in the village of Wadda, Ituri Province, northeastern Democratic Republic of Congo on September 19, 2020. © 2020 ALEXIS HUGUET/AFP via Getty Images Democratic Republic of Congo’s President Felix Tshisekedi recently announced the launch of a long-awaited Disarmament, Demobilization, Community Recovery and Stabilization program, meant to encourage thousands of fighters from more than 100 armed groups to lay down their weapons. The country has needed an effective framework for decades, as removing guns from fighters, prosecuting…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Lebanese social media hate campaign targets former TV anchor
~ Should we tell stories of vaccine sceptics who have died of COVID?
~ The decline of Occitan: A failure of cultural initiatives, or abandonment by the state?
~ Cyberspace and outer space are new frontiers for national security, according to an expert report
~ Appetite for convenience: how the surge in online food delivery could be harming our health
~ Media and politicians often defer to the AMA on COVID policies. But what role should the doctors' group have in the pandemic?
~ #FreeBritney has many of us wondering: do we have conservatorships in Australia?
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Josh Frydenberg on uncertain economic times
~ Vital Signs: the RBA is not a law unto itself — an external review would be good for it
~ Mid-COVID, our investigation finds few vulnerabilities in Australia's supply chains
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter