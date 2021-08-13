Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Politics with Michelle Grattan: Josh Frydenberg on uncertain economic times

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Share this article
When Treasurer Josh Frydenberg joined the podcast in December, the outlook was positive. While the forecast deficit was massive at nearly $200 billion, it had been revised down and the prospects for growth and employment revised up.

Frydenberg said then: “Australians go into Christmas with real cause for optimism and hope”.

Read more: Politics with Michelle Grattan: Treasurer Josh Frydenberg on promising budget…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Cyberspace and outer space are new frontiers for national security, according to an expert report
~ Appetite for convenience: how the surge in online food delivery could be harming our health
~ Media and politicians often defer to the AMA on COVID policies. But what role should the doctors' group have in the pandemic?
~ #FreeBritney has many of us wondering: do we have conservatorships in Australia?
~ Vital Signs: the RBA is not a law unto itself — an external review would be good for it
~ Mid-COVID, our investigation finds few vulnerabilities in Australia's supply chains
~ 3 ways community gardens often exclude migrants and refugees — and how to turn this around
~ VIDEO: Michelle Grattan on mandatory vaccination and the IPCC report
~ The price of gold — what high-performance sport in NZ must learn from the Olivia Podmore tragedy
~ It's OK if you have a little cry in lockdown. You're grieving
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter