Cyberspace and outer space are new frontiers for national security, according to an expert report
By Steven Freeland, Professorial Fellow, Bond University / Emeritus Professor of International Law, Western Sydney University, Western Sydney University
Danielle Ireland-Piper, Associate Professor of Constitutional and International Law, Bond University
Dan Jerker B. Svantesson, Professor, Bond University
Jonathan Crowe, Professor of Law, Bond University
Samuli Haataja, Senior Lecturer in Law, Griffith University
Wendy Bonython, Associate Professor of Law, Bond University
What do cyberspace and outer space have in common? As we make clear in a new report to the Department of Defence, both are new frontiers for national security that blur traditional ideas about borders, sovereignty and defence strategy.
These “areas” are important elements of Australia’s critical infrastructure and are vital to our ability to defend our nation and keep it secure. They also have…
- Friday, August 13, 2021