Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Appetite for convenience: how the surge in online food delivery could be harming our health

By Stephanie Partridge, NHMRC/National Heart Foundation Early Career Fellow, University of Sydney
Alice A Gibson, NHMRC Research Fellow, Menzies Centre for Health Policy and Economics
Julie Redfern, Professor of Public Health, University of Sydney
Rajshri Roy, Senior lecturer, University of Auckland
Rebecca Raeside, PhD Candidate, Research Officer, University of Sydney
Sisi Jia, PhD Candidate, University of Sydney
During the pandemic, Australians have been using food delivery apps more than ever. We’ve assessed how healthy the options available to us are — and the news isn’t good.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


