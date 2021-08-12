Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Taliban seize Herat and assault nearby dam that provides water and power to hundreds of thousands of Afghans

By Elizabeth B. Hessami, Faculty Lecturer, Johns Hopkins University
Asef Ghafoory, Lecturer in Journalism, Kardan University (Afghanistan)
Herat is home to an India-built dam that provides water for drinking, irrigation and bathing for much of western Afghanistan. If the Taliban control that water, they control the population.


© The Conversation -


