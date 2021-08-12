Taliban seize Herat and assault nearby dam that provides water and power to hundreds of thousands of Afghans
By Elizabeth B. Hessami, Faculty Lecturer, Johns Hopkins University
Asef Ghafoory, Lecturer in Journalism, Kardan University (Afghanistan)
Herat is home to an India-built dam that provides water for drinking, irrigation and bathing for much of western Afghanistan. If the Taliban control that water, they control the population.
- Thursday, August 12, 2021