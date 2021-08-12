Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

'How outrageous and impossible is that?': factoring in how year 12 students coped in lockdown is a grading nightmare for teachers

By Ilana Finefter-Rosenbluh, Lecturer, Faculty of Education, Monash University
Carlo Perrotta, Senior lecturer, Monash University
Christine Grové, Senior Lecturer and Educational and Developmental Psychologist, Monash University
Year 12 students in NSW affected by lockdowns will be able to apply for special consideration for exams and special projects. Here’s what Victorian teachers said about a similar policy last year.


Read complete article

