Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How COVID affects the heart, according to a cardiologist

By Garry Jennings, Professor of Medicine, University of Sydney
As the pandemic has progressed, researchers have begun to understand how COVID-19 impacts our bodies.

Early in the pandemic, risk factors such as heart disease, high blood pressure and diabetes were quickly associated with an increased risk of severe illness and death from COVID.

We now know that, among the myriad ways it can damage our health, the virus can affect the heart and directly cause…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


