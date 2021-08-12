Could a France-style vaccine mandate for public spaces work in Australia? Legally, yes, but it's complicated
By Katie Attwell, Senior Lecturer, The University of Western Australia
Marco Rizzi, Senior Lecturer in Law, The University of Western Australia
Research shows Australians are broadly supportive of vaccine mandates. But to appear legitimate, a mandate needs to serve clearly articulated public health goals and be proportionate.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, August 12, 2021