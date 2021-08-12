Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Could a France-style vaccine mandate for public spaces work in Australia? Legally, yes, but it's complicated

By Katie Attwell, Senior Lecturer, The University of Western Australia
Marco Rizzi, Senior Lecturer in Law, The University of Western Australia
Research shows Australians are broadly supportive of vaccine mandates. But to appear legitimate, a mandate needs to serve clearly articulated public health goals and be proportionate.


