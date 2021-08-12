Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Reporter in southern Algeria gets eight months in prison for covering protests

By raniac
NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) condemns the totally unjustified prison sentence that newspaper reporter Rabah Karèche has received from a court in Tamanrasset, in southern Algeria, for covering protests by the neighbouring Ahaggar region’s Tuareg community. Karèche, the newspaper Liberté’s correspondent, was just doing his job, RSF says.After 114 days in provisional detention, Karèche was sentenced today to 12 months in prison (four of them suspended) and a fine of 20,000 dinars (126 euros) on a charge of publ


