6 challenges of being a gig worker during the COVID-19 pandemic
By Erin Reid, Associate professor, Human Resources & Management, McMaster University
Brianna Barker Caza, Associate Professor of Management, University of North Carolina – Greensboro
Steve Granger, PhD Candidate, University of Calgary
Susan Ashford, Michael and Susan Jandernoa Professor of Management and Organizations, University of Michigan
Gig work is entering almost every industry and changing the relationship between workers, employers, service providers and customers. But gig workers face new and unique challenges.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, August 12, 2021