Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

6 challenges of being a gig worker during the COVID-19 pandemic

By Erin Reid, Associate professor, Human Resources & Management, McMaster University
Brianna Barker Caza, Associate Professor of Management, University of North Carolina – Greensboro
Steve Granger, PhD Candidate, University of Calgary
Susan Ashford, Michael and Susan Jandernoa Professor of Management and Organizations, University of Michigan
Gig work is entering almost every industry and changing the relationship between workers, employers, service providers and customers. But gig workers face new and unique challenges.


© The Conversation -


