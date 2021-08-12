Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Long-term care after the COVID-19 disaster: 3 promising ways to move forward

By Pat Armstrong, Distinguished Research Professor of Sociology, York University, Canada
Hugh Armstrong, Professor Emeritus of Social Work and Political Economy, Carleton University
Jacqueline Choiniere, Associate Professor, School of Nursing, York University, Canada
James Struthers, Professor Emeritus Canadian Studies, Trent University
Ruth Lowndes, Research associate, Department of Sociology, York University, Canada
There is no question that COVID-19 has had devastating consequences in long-term care for residents, staff and families. Media provided heart-wrenching stories about conditions in care homes and pictures of residents peering through windows. Numerous reports have been documenting the factors that contributed to the disaster, identifying…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


