Human Rights Observatory

A century after the Appalachian Trail was proposed, millions hike it every year seeking 'the breath of a real life'

By Charles C. Chester, Lecturer in Environmental Studies, Brandeis University
When forester Benton MacKaye proposed building an Appalachian Trail 100 years ago, he was really thinking about preserving a larger region as a haven from industrial life.


