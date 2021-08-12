Climate Repair: three things we must do now to stabilise the planet
By David King, Founder and Chair, Centre for Climate Repair at Cambridge, University of Cambridge
Jane Lichtenstein, Associate, Centre for Climate Repair at Cambridge, University of Cambridge
“Nowhere is safe.” As the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) warned in a recent report that climate change and its consequences are here to stay, is there still an opportunity to mitigate some of the dangers and to get back to a place of relative safety for humanity?
The challenge of surviving the next 50 years is now seen as a planet-wide existential crisis; we need to work…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, August 12, 2021