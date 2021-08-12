Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

COVID vaccine weekly: do British teenagers really need vaccinating more than adults overseas?

By Rob Reddick, Commissioning Editor, COVID-19
Close to 40 million people in the UK have had two COVID vaccine doses. This gives Britain one of the highest rates of coverage in the world, with nearly 60% of the population fully vaccinated. And with vaccines soon to be rolled out to 16- and 17-year-olds, this is going to increase further still.

Expanding vaccination into younger age groups has an array of benefits, says


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


