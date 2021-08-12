Tolerance.ca
Men unpick South African racial stereotyping in bid to reclaim their identity

By Simone Peters, Postdoctoral Fellow, University of Cape Town
Racial segregation in South Africa began with colonialism, but became an official policy in 1948 under apartheid. When the National Party came into power, it imposed apartheid onto the social, economic and political life of South Africans for almost 50 years.

To do so, the government had to create racial categories and make them part of legislation. One of the categories it created was “coloured”. In this article, the term “coloured” has been placed in inverted commas to acknowledge…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


