Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Al-Shabaab: why women join the Islamist militant group – podcast

By Gemma Ware, Editor and Co-Host, The Conversation Weekly Podcast
Daniel Merino, Assistant Science Editor & Co-Host of The Conversation Weekly Podcast
Share this article
From the archive: a researcher on the complex dynamics surrounding Kenyan women’s involvement in Al-Shabaab. Listen to The Conversation Weekly podcast.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Grattan on Friday: Vaccine passports are a better tool than mandating jabs for all jobs
~ Like their forebears fighting colonialism, today's Indonesian physicians call for unity against COVID-19
~ Humans will always have oxygen to breathe, but we can’t say the same for ocean life
~ A bitter culture war in the 4th century shows we may not be as divided as we think
~ China state media erases references to fictitious Swiss biologist
~ Climate change in the Pacific: “The time is now” to avoid catastrophe
~ Palestinian Rockets in May Killed Civilians in Israel, Gaza
~ Why New Zealand's proposed law banning conversion practices is so unlikely to criminalise parents
~ How to prepare your child for a COVID test
~ 'How high above sea level am I?' If you've googled this, you're likely asking the wrong question — an expert explains
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter