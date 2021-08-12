Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A bitter culture war in the 4th century shows we may not be as divided as we think

By Ryan James William Gilfeather, PhD Candidate in Divinity, University of Cambridge
Share this article
A large crowd gathers, seething with anger over the ignorant and harmful ideas of their opponents. They want to stamp out the power of the old regime for the good of the world. The group comes upon a statue honouring the outdated ideologies they have come to hate and tears it to the ground, shattering it to pieces.

This scene may sound familiar. So much like the demise of the Edward Colston statue in Bristol in 2020 and the Capitol riots in…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Like their forebears fighting colonialism, today's Indonesian physicians call for unity against COVID-19
~ Humans will always have oxygen to breathe, but we can’t say the same for ocean life
~ China state media erases references to fictitious Swiss biologist
~ Climate change in the Pacific: “The time is now” to avoid catastrophe
~ Palestinian Rockets in May Killed Civilians in Israel, Gaza
~ Why New Zealand's proposed law banning conversion practices is so unlikely to criminalise parents
~ How to prepare your child for a COVID test
~ 'How high above sea level am I?' If you've googled this, you're likely asking the wrong question — an expert explains
~ Communicating climate change has never been so important, and this IPCC report pulls no punches
~ Cruel, costly and ineffective: Australia's offshore processing asylum seeker policy turns 9
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter