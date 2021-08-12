Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

China state media erases references to fictitious Swiss biologist

By Hong Kong Free Press
Share this article
Major Chinese state media outlets quoted a fake Swiss biologist to spread misinformation that the US had turned the WHO into a political tool.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -


More
~ Climate change in the Pacific: “The time is now” to avoid catastrophe
~ Palestinian Rockets in May Killed Civilians in Israel, Gaza
~ Why New Zealand's proposed law banning conversion practices is so unlikely to criminalise parents
~ How to prepare your child for a COVID test
~ 'How high above sea level am I?' If you've googled this, you're likely asking the wrong question — an expert explains
~ Communicating climate change has never been so important, and this IPCC report pulls no punches
~ Cruel, costly and ineffective: Australia's offshore processing asylum seeker policy turns 9
~ Lethal autonomous weapons and World War III: it's not too late to stop the rise of 'killer robots'
~ Einstein was 'wrong', not your science teacher
~ Phased border reopening, faster vaccination, be ready for Delta: Jacinda Ardern lays out NZ's COVID roadmap
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter