Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why New Zealand's proposed law banning conversion practices is so unlikely to criminalise parents

By Eddie Clark, Senior Lecturer, Faculty of Law, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
Share this article
Fears that concerned parents might fall foul of a new law banning gay conversion practices are not borne out by the strict definitions in the bill before parliament.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Palestinian Rockets in May Killed Civilians in Israel, Gaza
~ How to prepare your child for a COVID test
~ 'How high above sea level am I?' If you've googled this, you're likely asking the wrong question — an expert explains
~ Communicating climate change has never been so important, and this IPCC report pulls no punches
~ Cruel, costly and ineffective: Australia's offshore processing asylum seeker policy turns 9
~ Lethal autonomous weapons and World War III: it's not too late to stop the rise of 'killer robots'
~ Einstein was 'wrong', not your science teacher
~ Phased border reopening, faster vaccination, be ready for Delta: Jacinda Ardern lays out NZ's COVID roadmap
~ Olympics: COVID-19 widens gap between Latin America and wealthier nations
~ The great pandemic GCSE and A-level experiment: what if we never went back to the old system?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter