Cruel, costly and ineffective: Australia's offshore processing asylum seeker policy turns 9
By Madeline Gleeson, Senior Research Fellow, Andrew & Renata Kaldor Centre for International Refugee Law, UNSW
Natasha Yacoub, International refugee lawyer and scholar, UNSW
That no Australian government in almost a decade has successfully brought this policy to a formal close is astonishing. In fact, Australia ceased transferring new arrivals offshore in 2014.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, August 11, 2021