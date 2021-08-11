Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Olympics: COVID-19 widens gap between Latin America and wealthier nations

By Emma Dewick
Share this article
The Olympics has long been a stage for national rivalry. The Tokyo Games demonstrated the effects of the pandemic and the economic crisis on Latin America.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -


More
~ Phased border reopening, faster vaccination, be ready for Delta: Jacinda Ardern lays out NZ's COVID roadmap
~ The great pandemic GCSE and A-level experiment: what if we never went back to the old system?
~ What does full FDA approval of a vaccine do if it's already authorized for emergency use?
~ How stigma, anxiety and other psychological factors can contribute to food insecurity
~ ‘Benzo-dope’ may be replacing fentanyl: Dangerous substance turning up in unregulated opioids
~ Curious Kids: how does music get onto a cassette tape?
~ Hidden women of history: how mother of 8, Mary Anne Allen, made do on the goldfields amid gunshots, rain and sly grog
~ Fossil fuel misinformation may sideline one of the most important climate change reports ever released
~ Yeah, nah: Aussie slang hasn't carked it, but we do want to know more about it
~ Why New Zealand's proposed law banning gay conversion practices is so unlikely to criminalise parents
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter