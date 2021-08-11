Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Black women athletes ruptured destructive and limiting beliefs at the Tokyo Olympics

By Sabrina Razack, Sessional Instructor, Kinesiology & Physical Education, University of Toronto
Braeden McKenzie, PhD Candidate; Reseach Assistant @ the IDEAS lab, University of Toronto
Janelle Joseph, Assistant Professor, Critical Studies of Race & Indigeneity, University of Toronto
Share this article
Black women played a central role in the 2021 Olympic Games. And that role was more than just resistance and resilience.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ UK: High Court begins consideration of Assange extradition appeal
~ Why cabinet reshuffles in South Africa are bound to disappoint
~ Holocaust victims got reparations, so why not descendants of trans-Atlantic slavery?
~ Book review: Nigeria has democracy but not development. How to fix it
~ Disaster-mapping drones often neglect deadliest, costliest events and hardest-hit areas
~ How COVID-19 lockdowns and car-free days affected air pollution in Rwanda's capital
~ Why population immunity is not a realistic goal in Africa's bid to control COVID-19
~ Angola’s Constitution is under review: but a great deal has been left undone
~ Insights for African countries from the latest climate change projections
~ Lionel Messi: why his arrival in Paris is a key part of Qatar's game plan
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter