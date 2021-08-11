Why population immunity is not a realistic goal in Africa's bid to control COVID-19
By Edina Amponsah-Dacosta, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Vaccines for Africa Initiative, University of Cape Town
Benjamin Kagina, Senior Research Officer, Vaccines For Africa Initiative, Faculty of Health Sciences, University of Cape Town
In Africa, it’s more rational to prioritise vaccine access, rapid rollout and community engagement, than pushing the narrative of vaccine-induced population immunity.
- Wednesday, August 11, 2021