Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Cambodia to use “ethics committee” to censor journalists

By asie2
NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) is dismayed by the Cambodian information ministry’s decision to create a “Monitoring Committee for Journalism Ethics” that is completely lacking in independence, transparency and accountability and is clearly designed to serve as a new censorship mechanism. Unveiled on 2 August, the committee will “examine complaints by the public against journalists and media outlets,” “evaluate the practice of journalism in Cambodia” and “provide orientation to jour


© Reporters without borders -


