To end war in Afghanistan, Taliban demand Afghan president's removal
By Madhav Joshi, Research Professor & Associate Director, Peace Accords Matrix (PAM), University of Notre Dame
David Cortright, Director of Policy Studies, Kroc Institute for International Peace Studies, University of Notre Dame
Academic research in conflict zones suggests Ghani’s resignation could actually be Afghanistan’s best chance at peace – but not under the conditions the Taliban is demanding.
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, August 11, 2021