Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What is the Islamic New Year? A scholar of religion explains

By Iqbal Akhtar, Associate Professor of Religious Studies, Florida International University
Share this article
Much of the world today follows the Gregorian solar calendar, which has its origins in medieval Western Christianity. Conversely, the Islamic calendar or hijrī, is a lunar calendar. There are 12 months in the hijrī calendar, with each month being 29 or 30 days long.

It would be over 32 to 33 years that the lunar calendar will completely cycle the solar calendar. That’s why the Islamic fasting month of Ramadan can fall in October one year, and a few years…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Should we genetically edit the food we eat? We asked two experts
~ Melting Mongolian ice reveals fragile artifacts that provide clues about how past people lived
~ US history shows spending on infrastructure doesn't always end well
~ To end war in Afghanistan, Taliban demand Afghan president's removal
~ 4 ways college students can make the most of their college library
~ Millions of kids get suspended or expelled each year – but it doesn't address the root of the behavior
~ Credit ratings are punishing poorer countries for investing more in health care during the pandemic
~ Will NIMBYs sink new clean energy projects? The evidence says no – if developers listen to local concerns
~ Richard Branson aims to float Virgin Atlantic while air travel is in doubt – yet he might pull it off
~ Plagues and classical history – what the humanities will tell us about COVID in years to come
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter