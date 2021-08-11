Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Are Turkish environmental groups alone in criticizing the Beijing-Ankara economic integration?

By Arzu Geybullayeva
The Hunutlu coal-fired power plant is part of China's Belt and Road Initiative in Turkey, an economic and political cooperation program that Ankara joined in November 2015.


