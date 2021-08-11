Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

RSF amicus brief asks Belarusian Supreme Court to reject the liquidation of Belarusian Association of Journalists (BAJ)

By paulinea
Share this article
NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) has submitted an amicus brief to the Belarusian Supreme Court challenging the justice ministry’s request for the disbanding of RSF’s local partner, the Belarusian Association of Journalists (BAJ). Arguing that the BAJ’s dissolution would violate Belarus’s obligations with regard to the freedom of association, the protection of human rights defenders and the freedom of expression, RSF’s submission urges the Supreme Court to assume its role as guarantor of the international obligations of Belarus by rejecting the justice ministry’s application.Читать на русском…


Read complete article

© Reporters without borders -


More
~ Niger: Surging Atrocities by Armed Islamist Groups
~ If you're drinking or betting more in lockdown, you're not alone. But watch for these signs of addiction
~ The Murrumbidgee River's wet season height has dropped by 30% since the 1990s — and the outlook is bleak
~ Netflix animation “Trese” brings Filipino supernatural beings to our screens
~ Iraq: Apparent Familial Feud Drives Illegal Evictions
~ The post-9/11 American empire watches, plunders and kills, by Thierry Meyssan
~ Use it or rapidly lose it: how to keep up strength training in lockdown
~ Doing a VET subject in years 11 and 12 can help with a job and uni. Here's what you need to know about VET in the senior years
~ Can Australian employers make you get a COVID-19 vaccine? Mostly not — but here's when they can
~ Which maths subject should I take in years 11 and 12? Here's what you need to know
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter