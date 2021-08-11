Doing a VET subject in years 11 and 12 can help with a job and uni. Here's what you need to know about VET in the senior years
By Michelle Circelli, Senior Research Officer, National Centre for Vocational Education Research (NCVER)
Josie Misko, Senior Research Fellow, National Centre for Vocational Education Research (NCVER)
This article is part of a series providing school students with evidence-based advice for choosing subjects in their senior years.
Vocational education and training, or VET, is where you learn skills for employment. Think of plumbers, veterinary nurses, fashion designers, make-up artists, chefs, childcare workers, furniture makers, shipbuilders, carpenters, builders, electricians, laboratory and cybersecurity technicians, surveyors, legal assistants and many other vocations.
