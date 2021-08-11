Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Which maths subject should I take in years 11 and 12? Here's what you need to know

By Jill P Brown, Senior Lecturer in Mathematics Education, Deakin University
Carly Sawatzki, Lecturer in Primary Mathematics Education, Deakin University
Share this article
Maths prepares students for the ultimate test — life beyond school. Maths is everywhere, regardless of where life leads you. The more maths you learn, the better you can understand the world.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ If you're drinking or betting more in lockdown, you're not alone. But watch for these signs of addiction
~ The Murrumbidgee River's wet season height has dropped by 30% since the 1990s — and the outlook is bleak
~ Netflix animation “Trese” brings Filipino supernatural beings to our screens
~ Iraq: Apparent Familial Feud Drives Illegal Evictions
~ The post-9/11 American empire watches, plunders and kills, by Thierry Meyssan
~ Use it or rapidly lose it: how to keep up strength training in lockdown
~ Doing a VET subject in years 11 and 12 can help with a job and uni. Here's what you need to know about VET in the senior years
~ Can Australian employers make you get a COVID-19 vaccine? Mostly not — but here's when they can
~ Brad Hazzard is wrong about multicultural western Sydney: new research shows refugees do trust institutions
~ Dealing with the legacy of wartime sexual violence in Bosnia and Herzegovina
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter