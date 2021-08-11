The Murrumbidgee River's wet season height has dropped by 30% since the 1990s — and the outlook is bleak
By Milton Speer, Visiting Fellow, School of Mathematical and Physical Sciences, University of Technology Sydney
Lance M Leslie, Professor, School of Mathematical And Physical Sciences, University of Technology Sydney
During the warmer months, the number of days when the river ceases to flow will increase. Climate change is to blame.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, August 11, 2021