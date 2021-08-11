Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Netflix animation “Trese” brings Filipino supernatural beings to our screens

By Karlo Mongaya
"It’s so inspiring and hopeful to think about how Trese is going to open so many doors for other local artists who are dreaming to get their works published."


